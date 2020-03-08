Ibiza Weekender 2020 cast and spoilers from the new series

Ibiza Weekender is back for a brand new series in 2020 - here's all you need to know.

From when it airs on TV and who's on the cast, here's your full guide to Ibiza Weekender series 6.

Ibiza Weekender 2020 follows a lively group of new and returning holiday reps as they give their guests the time of their lives on this renowned holiday island.

With fixed rig cameras at the hotel, the series will capture all of the drama and reality as it unfolds. Expect high jinks, outrageous nights out and dramas around the clock.

Ibiza Weekender cast

Those on the cast will include head Rep David (El Jefe, ‘the boss’ in Spanish) together with regular reps Jordan Davies, Callum Izzard, Tasha (Tash) Kiran an Chloe Chaloner.

Series 6 will introduce two new reps: Welsh Riva Vatsaloo and London joker Jaden Richards.

Here's where to follow the reps on social media with their Instagram and Twitter usernames:

David

Instagram: @davidweekender

Twitter: @DavidWeekender

Jordan Davies

Instagram: @jordanweekender

Twitter: @JordanWeekender

Chloe Chaloner

Instagram: @chloeweekender_

Twitter: @chloeweekender_

Tash

Instagram: @tashweekender

Twitter: @TashWeekender

Callum Izzard

Instagram: @callumweekender

Twitter: @CallumWeekender

Riva

Instagram: @rivaweekender

Twitter: @rivaweekender

Jaden

Instagram: @jadenweekender

Twitter: @jadenweekender

Isobel Mills

Instagram: @jadenweekender

Twitter: @jadenweekender

Ibiza Weekender air date and spoilers

Ibiza Weekender continues its new series on Sunday, March 8 2020 at 9PM. Episodes continue weekly on Sunday nights.

In tonight's seventh episode, as the Party Isle of Ibiza gets ready for its next influx of guests, David and his team of reps face one of their most surprising weekenders yet, and that’s not just down to Jordan’s birthday!

Jordan is even more excited than normal as it’s his birthday but although he takes every opportunity to tell everyone, including the new guests, he is kept waiting for any recognition of it until the second day when David throws him a ‘kids’ party including the surprise arrival of Isobel.

While Callum and Riva are growing closer, much to Chloe’s displeasure, Tash is not sure how to forgive Jaden for lying to her last weekend. Especially after the guests arrive and all the attention the burlesque dancing girls are showing him. David is grateful to have Isobel signed up as a temporary rep to lead the guests in a fun weekend.

Before saying farewell to the guests there is just time for a master class in Burlesque, but even this is not a big enough distraction for Chloe as she struggles to work on shift with Callum and they fall out. Leaving this year’s Lothario, Callum, yet again under David’s spotlight and in danger of being sent home.