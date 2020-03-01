Ibiza Weekender 2020 cast and spoilers from the new series

Ibiza Weekender is back for a brand new series in 2020 - here's all you need to know.

From when it airs on TV and who's on the cast, here's your full guide to Ibiza Weekender series 6.

Ibiza Weekender 2020 follows a lively group of new and returning holiday reps as they give their guests the time of their lives on this renowned holiday island.

With fixed rig cameras at the hotel, the series will capture all of the drama and reality as it unfolds. Expect high jinks, outrageous nights out and dramas around the clock.

Ibiza Weekender cast

Those on the cast will include head Rep David (El Jefe, ‘the boss’ in Spanish) together with regular reps Jordan Davies, Callum Izzard, Tasha (Tash) Kiran an Chloe Chaloner.

Series 6 will introduce two new reps: Welsh Riva Vatsaloo and London joker Jaden Richards.

Here's where to follow the reps on social media with their Instagram and Twitter usernames:

David

Instagram: @davidweekender

Twitter: @DavidWeekender

Jordan Davies

Instagram: @jordanweekender

Twitter: @JordanWeekender

Chloe Chaloner

Instagram: @chloeweekender_

Twitter: @chloeweekender_

Tash

Instagram: @tashweekender

Twitter: @TashWeekender

Callum Izzard

Instagram: @callumweekender

Twitter: @CallumWeekender

Riva

Instagram: @rivaweekender

Twitter: @rivaweekender

Jaden

Instagram: @jadenweekender

Twitter: @jadenweekender

Ibiza Weekender air date and spoilers

Ibiza Weekender continues its new series on Sunday, March 1 2020 at 9PM. Episodes continue weekly on Sunday nights.

In tonight's sixth episode, it’s back to basics as a determined El Jefe plans to get tough on the team and end all the recent dramas – but will the threat of being sacked be enough to pull the reps into line?

With a new minimum three-star rule in place for all reps, the pressure is really on Callum and Tash to have a big weekend and put the job first. David is taking no chances though and deploys Jordan as spy with his new walkie talkie system.

With the arrival of the guests the weekend starts with some bad news – one of the girls has come for one night only, so David wants to make it a night to remember. Tash sets about showing the guests the best weekend of their lives, worried she is up for the sack. Jaden has his hands full managing advances from both the girl guests, yet ends up in bed with Tash after a secret kiss with guest Sophia.

Callum hears about the secret kiss and is determined to not only get to the bottom of it but also to spread the news as quickly as possible so Tash hears - is he trying to protect her or just trying to create chaos?

Meanwhile, Chloe has had enough of Riva and Callum, she can’t understand how Riva is able to forgive him and can’t bear to see them together. It seems that El Jefe’s plan to keep their eye on the job is just not working.

As the weekend climaxes, Tash is trying hard to put the job before her Jaden drama and offers to stay with the remaining girl guest, Sophia. Awkwardly, she opts for Jaden’s company and he duly agrees.

The guests all depart the next day having had the best weekend and unaware of the rep drama – but with them out the way Tash can finally let Jaden know exactly how she feels.