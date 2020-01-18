The Masked Singer fans think they know exactly who Fox is

The Masked Singer continued tonight (Saturday January 18) on ITV as Fox took to the stage.

The new show sees celebrities compete to put on the best musical performance all while their identities are hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

The Masked Singer's debut UK series continued on Sunday night with a second set of six masked celebrities performing.

One of the characters on the show is Fox, a party animal who can be found in the East End.

In her first appearance, she performed Call Me by Blondie and impressed the panel - Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong - with her voice and moves.

After singing for the first time, Fox gave a clue that for 30 years she has been collecting teapots.

And that immediately had viewers guessing it was actress, model and dancer Denise Van Outen, who had previously shared a similar message on Twitter.

"Love teapots! I collect them Thank you," she told a follower in a past post the social media website.

"YOU ARE THE FOX" one viewer tweeted in response Denise.

"Maybe next year the producers will go through the tweets," another user remarked.

This weekend saw Fox return with clues linking her to Strictly Come Dancing - which Denise has appeared on - and having an "award winning body", with fans pointing out that Denise was previously named 'Rear Of The Year' in 1999.

However as it stands Fox's confirmed identity will remain a mystery for now.

Meanwhile, some of the other celebrities linked to the show have spoken out.

Another of the characters is a singing Tree which some believed to be footballer Peter Crouch.

But he tweeted: "I can confirm I am not a singing tree."

And viewers have speculated that Queen Bee is Welsh singer and actress Charlotte Church

But she responded to the trending topic, tweeting defiantly: "I'm definitely not the bee, repeat NOT the bee."

The Masked Singer UK continues Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch and catch up on the show online via the ITV Hub.