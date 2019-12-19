Jesy Nelson says Little Mix The Search will be "f***ing amazing"

Jesy Nelson has teased details about Little Mix's upcoming talent show series Little Mix The Search.

Little Mix The Search will air on BBC One in 2020.

The new show will welcome singers to become members of all-female, all-male or mixed bands mentored by Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

The groups will also get help and support from expert vocal coaches, song writers, producers and stylists.

In a new interview with the Metro newspaper, Jesy confidently declared the series would be "f***ing amazing", revealing that Little Mix would be "performing every night".

As for what she is hoping to see from the acts, Jesy said she was after "something completely different".

Jesy said: "I think there is such a stigma with bands, which is such a shame. I love bands. I am so waiting for another band to absolutely smash it. I still think there is the possibility of that happening, especially with K-pop and all of that.

"I would like another boy group. I’d like an R’n’B boy group that are soulful and can dance. And another girl group would be sick. We are out here on our own. I want them to be able to dance, sing, harmonies — the full works."

And when it comes to passing judgement on the contestants, Jesy admitted: "We think we are going to be brutal, but when it comes to it we’ll be softies."

Little Mix: The Search will air next year with applications currently open for both soloists and groups to audition.

To apply, you must be aged at least 16 years old before or on the 31st January 2020.

Potential contestants can visit bbc.co.uk/littlemixthesearch for more details and to submit an application.

The closing date for applications is Friday 10th January 2020.