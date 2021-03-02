How to watch Love Island Australia in UK online and TV - channel and time

Love Island Australia is airing to ITVBe - here's how to watch the second season from down under.

After five hit series in the UK, Love Island made its Australian debut in 2018.

Now the new second season of Love Island Australia is coming to the UK with an air date and channel confirmed.

Watch Love Island Australia in the UK on TV and online

Love Island Australia is currently airing on ITV2 nightly at 9PM having started on 1 March.

As well as watching on TV, you can watch episodes online as they are or catch up via the ITV Hub here.

Love Island Australia works no different to the UK version other than being set in a villa in Fiji rather than Spain.

Couples compete for a $50,000 prize with the series hosted by Sophie Monk and narrated by Eoghan McDermott.

As for the UK series, after a break last year due to the pandemic the show is tipped to return this summer bigger than ever.

Applications for Love Island 2021 are currently open if you want to sign up.

Up for grabs for the winning couple is a cash prize of £50,000 and the chance for a happily ever after.

A casting call reads: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love.

"The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island."

For now you can currently watch all episodes of Love Island UK online via the ITV Hub.

The series is also available on BritBox.