SAS: Who Dares Wins celebrity contestants line up 2020 confirmed

A second celebrity series of SAS: Who Dares Wins will air in 2020 - here's who will be on the line up.

Channel 4 has confirmed news of a new special Celebrity series of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

SAS: Who Dares Wins has partnered with Stand Up To Cancer for a second season involving celebrity contestants.

Just like on the main series, the team of ex-Special Forces operators, led by Chief Instructor Ant Middleton will put brave 12 celebrities through an intensive 7 day course to see if they’ve got what it takes to pass this unique version of SAS Selection.

With this series returning to Scotland - the homeland of the SAS - the celebrity recruits will leave their glamourous lives behind and live together in a derelict farmstead on the remote island of Raasay, where they will be exposed to Scotland’s unforgiving weather, harsh landscape and volatile seas.

2020 SAS: Who Dares Wins line up

The new celebrity recruits taking part in season 2 are:

TV personality Katie Price

Reality star Joey Essex

TV presenter Anthea Turner

Ballroom dancer Brendan Cole

Former Premiership Footballer John Fashanu

Youtuber Jack Maynard

Hollyoaks actress Nikki Sanderson

Presenter Helen Skelton

Paralympic Athlete Lauren Steadman

Rudimental DJ Locksmith

Radio 1Xtra DJ Yasmin Evans

Former boxing champion Tony Bellew

Putting them through the toughest course yet is Chief Instructor, Ant Middleton and his team of Directing Staff, Foxy, Billy, Ollie and newest member Jay.

The DS don’t care how famous the recruits are, how many followers they have or what they have done before this. As soon as they enter the selection process, their celebrity status will be stripped away.

Facing a series of terrifying and brutal challenges, they’ll be forced to confront surprising truths about themselves, to discover their true self. Will they have what it takes to make it through this unique version of SAS selection?

Chief Instructor, Ant Middleton said: “If these celebrities turn up with an ego, they won’t last 24 hours. There are no short cuts, there are no easy options. They think they know what’s coming but trust me, they are going to get the absolute shock of their lives.”

SAS: Who Dares Wins first celebrity special aired in 2019. You can watch the series online here via the All4 Player.

The start date for series 2 will be announced in due course.