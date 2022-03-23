2022 tour tickets on sale now for Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood's live solo tour.

The All Balls and Glitter tour will see the choreographer and performer talk about his life and perform music from his career.

Australian-born Craig has appeared on stage across the world in productions of West Side Story, La Cage Aux Folles, Cats, Miss Saigon, Crazy For You and Annie,and also worked as a singer at the Moulin Rouge.

As a director and choreographer, Craig has received two Olivier Award nominations for his work on Spend Spend Spend and My One and Only. His productions have also included the UK tours of Chess and Sister Act as well as the annual Strictly Come Dancing live tour.

Craig Revel Horwood tour dates, tickets and venues 2022

Friday 25 March - The Cresset, Peterborough - Get tickets

Saturday 26 March - Grimsby Auditorium, Grimsby - Get tickets

Wednesday 30 Mar - Hawth Theatre, Crawley - Get tickets

Thursday 31 March - Orchard Theatre, Dartford - Get tickets

Friday 01 April - Churchill Theatre, Bromley - Get tickets

Sunday 03 April - New Theatre, Cardiff - Get tickets

Wednesday 06 April - Shanklin Theatre, Isle Of Wight - Get tickets

Thursday 07 April - Lighthouse Centre, Poole - Get tickets

Friday 08 April - Yeovil Westlands, Yeovil - Get tickets

Saturday 09 April - Playhouse Theatre, Weston Super Mare - Get tickets

Sunday 10 April - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton - Get tickets

Monday 11 April - Royal & Derngate, Northampton - Get tickets

Wednesday 20 April - Wyvern Theatre, Swindon - Get tickets

Thursday 21 April - G Live, Guildford - Get tickets

Friday 22 April - Beck Theatre, Hayes - Get tickets

Saturday 23 April - White Rock Theatre, Hastings - Get tickets

Sunday 24 April - Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone - Get tickets

Tuesday 26 April - Kings Theatre - Portsmouth, Portsmouth - Get tickets

Wednesday 27 April - Palace Theatre, Southend - Get tickets

Thursday 28 April - Swan Theatre, High Wycombe - Get tickets

Friday 29 April - Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent - Get tickets

Saturday 30 April - Lyceum Theatre, Crewe - Get tickets

Wednesday 04 May - Lancaster Grand, Lancaster - Get tickets

Saturday 07 May - City Varieties, Leeds - Get tickets

Sunday 08 May - Lyric Theatre - The Lowry, Salford - Get tickets

Friday 13 May - The Forum Theatre, Barrow-In-Furness - Get tickets

Sunday 15 May - Blackpool Grand Theatre, Blackpool - Get tickets

Monday 16 May - Hull City Hall, Hull - Get tickets

Sunday 22 May - Princess Theatre, Torquay - Get tickets

Thursday 26 May - The Alexandra, Birmingham - Get tickets

Friday 27 May - New Wimbledon Theatre, London - Get tickets

You can catch Craig live on Strictly Come Dancing Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One with the show's 20th series later this year.

