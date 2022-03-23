2022 tour tickets on sale now for Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood's live solo tour.
The All Balls and Glitter tour will see the choreographer and performer talk about his life and perform music from his career.
Australian-born Craig has appeared on stage across the world in productions of West Side Story, La Cage Aux Folles, Cats, Miss Saigon, Crazy For You and Annie,and also worked as a singer at the Moulin Rouge.
As a director and choreographer, Craig has received two Olivier Award nominations for his work on Spend Spend Spend and My One and Only. His productions have also included the UK tours of Chess and Sister Act as well as the annual Strictly Come Dancing live tour.
Craig Revel Horwood tour dates, tickets and venues 2022
Friday 25 March - The Cresset, Peterborough - Get tickets
Saturday 26 March - Grimsby Auditorium, Grimsby - Get tickets
Wednesday 30 Mar - Hawth Theatre, Crawley - Get tickets
Thursday 31 March - Orchard Theatre, Dartford - Get tickets
Friday 01 April - Churchill Theatre, Bromley - Get tickets
Sunday 03 April - New Theatre, Cardiff - Get tickets
Wednesday 06 April - Shanklin Theatre, Isle Of Wight - Get tickets
Thursday 07 April - Lighthouse Centre, Poole - Get tickets
Friday 08 April - Yeovil Westlands, Yeovil - Get tickets
Saturday 09 April - Playhouse Theatre, Weston Super Mare - Get tickets
Sunday 10 April - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton - Get tickets
Monday 11 April - Royal & Derngate, Northampton - Get tickets
Wednesday 20 April - Wyvern Theatre, Swindon - Get tickets
Thursday 21 April - G Live, Guildford - Get tickets
Friday 22 April - Beck Theatre, Hayes - Get tickets
Saturday 23 April - White Rock Theatre, Hastings - Get tickets
Sunday 24 April - Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone - Get tickets
Tuesday 26 April - Kings Theatre - Portsmouth, Portsmouth - Get tickets
Wednesday 27 April - Palace Theatre, Southend - Get tickets
Thursday 28 April - Swan Theatre, High Wycombe - Get tickets
Friday 29 April - Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent - Get tickets
Saturday 30 April - Lyceum Theatre, Crewe - Get tickets
Wednesday 04 May - Lancaster Grand, Lancaster - Get tickets
Saturday 07 May - City Varieties, Leeds - Get tickets
Sunday 08 May - Lyric Theatre - The Lowry, Salford - Get tickets
Friday 13 May - The Forum Theatre, Barrow-In-Furness - Get tickets
Sunday 15 May - Blackpool Grand Theatre, Blackpool - Get tickets
Monday 16 May - Hull City Hall, Hull - Get tickets
Sunday 22 May - Princess Theatre, Torquay - Get tickets
Thursday 26 May - The Alexandra, Birmingham - Get tickets
Friday 27 May - New Wimbledon Theatre, London - Get tickets
You can catch Craig live on Strictly Come Dancing Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One with the show's 20th series later this year.
