Strictly Come Dancing pros Aljaž Skorjanec and Janette Manrara are heading out on their own dance tour.

The professionals will be starring in their own brand new show, Remembering the Oscars.

Described as an "exhilarating new dance spectacular" Remembering The Oscars is on a nation-wide tour across the UK in 2022.

A synopsis teases:

Whether you are Wishing On A Star, Swinging On A Star or merely dancing in the City of Stars, this incredible production will take you from Disney family favourites, through to the Golden Ages of Hollywood and Bollywood, with songs from Lady Gaga, Adele, Prince, Queen, Eminem, Celine Dion and Barbra Streisand, as well as classics from legendary songwriters such as Burt Bacharach, John Barry, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Irving Berlin and many more. With a cast of amazing dancers and musicians and stunning stage designs, costumes and huge LED screen this dazzling spectacular will be a night to remember. Don’t worry if you can’t attend the Oscars this year, this show promises you the next best thing!

Find details on Remembering The Oscars tour dates, venues and tickets below...

Remembering The Oscars tour dates and tickets

On sale soon Turo Hall For Cornwall



Book tickets Carlisle Carlisle Sands Centre



Book tickets Inverness Eden Court, Inverness



Book tickets Aberdeen Aberdeen Music Hall



Book tickets Perth Perth Concert Hall



Book tickets Edinburgh Festival Theatre



Book tickets Scunthorpe Scunthorpe Bath Halls



Book tickets Canterbury Canterbury Marlowe



Book tickets Chatham Central Theatre



Book tickets Cambridge Cambridge Corn Exchange



Book tickets Aylesbury Waterside Theatre



On sale soon Dartford Dartford Orchard



Book tickets Ipswich Ipswich Regent Theatre



Book tickets York York Barbican



Book tickets Billingham Forum Theatre



Book tickets Glasgow Royal Concert Hall



Book tickets Newcastle Newcastle Theatre Royal



Book tickets Buxton Buxton Opera House



Book tickets Bath Bath Forum Theatre



Book tickets Llandudno Venue Cymru



Book tickets Northampton Derngate Theatre



Book tickets Manchester The Bridgewater Hall



Book tickets Cardiff St David's Hall



Book tickets Leicester De Montfort Hall



Book tickets Reading The Hexagon



Book tickets Southend Southend Cliffs Pavilion



Book tickets Birmingham Symphony Hall



Book tickets Liverpool Liverpool Philharmonic



Book tickets Shrewsbury Theatre Severn



Book tickets Guildford G Live, Guildford



On sale soon Bournemouth Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre



Book tickets Yeovil Octagon Theatre



Book tickets Portsmouth Kings Theatre



On sale soon London Peacock Theatre



