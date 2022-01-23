How to get on Love Island: Application tips from past Islanders

Former Love Island stars have revealed their top tips for getting into the villa.

A brand new series of the hit ITV show will air soon, with a first ever winter season on ITVBe in January.

Love Island 2022 applications are open now - but how do you get on the series?

Offering her advice, 2018 winner Dani Dyer said: "Don’t put on a front. Just don’t put on a front, just be yourself and be unique and whatever kind of person you are, just go for it.

"And be single as well please, don’t do the whole splitting up before you go in there."

And she warned potential contestants that they face a number of interviews, with questions about your past relationships, your type, your loves and hates.

"They basically strip you down," Dani told Capital FM.

Meanwhile, Montana Brown - who made the final week of Love Island in 2017 - has also been advising others in how to follow in her footsteps.

"Dress up glam, ladies and gentleman," Montana suggested. "[Girls need their] winged eyeliner on point because you will be on camera and they'll be showing the execs, so it's best to look your best on that special day.

"Don't just blend into the background. Remember some really funny stories and tell [them]."

She told Glamour Magazine: "I was completely honest from day one: I don't really drink that much. I'm not a massive party animal.

"I don't smoke. I was in a chamber choir. That's probably why I got on it because I was just really weird and a bit different to everyone else.

"If you're in a rock band, own it. And if you're a bomb disposal person like Camilla [Thurlow], own it."

When it comes to getting on Love Island in 2022, as long as you're 18 or over and single, there are pretty much no rules.

Up for grabs for the winning couple is a £50,000 and the chance for a happily ever after.

Winner of 2016's Love Island Cara also encouraged everyone to apply: “Don’t be put off by how you perceive yourself. Love Island can only put in people who apply, so if you’re a beautiful plus-size girl – or a guy with not many abs – remember, me and Nathan won.

“Nathan wasn’t 6ft 5in with loads of abs. I’m not blonde with big boobs – I’m brunette, with mixed origins and little boobies.”

Applications for the next series of Love Island in 2022 are open at ITV.com/LoveIsland