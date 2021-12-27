The Voice Kids prize revealed for new 2021 series

The Voice Kids: SR5: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: will.i.am, Melanie C, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones. ©ITV

The prize for the winner of The Voice Kids 2021 has been revealed.

The Voice Kids UK's new series airs Monday-Wednesday this week at 7:30PM on ITV.

The champion of the spin-off series will get a special family holiday to Disneyland Paris for its 30th Anniversary.

This year's series of The Voice Kids welcomes new coach Melanie C alongside returning coaches Pixie Lott, Danny Jones and Will.i.am in the spinning red chairs

On joining the series, Mel said: "I love the show, I watch, I’m always blown away by the kids and I’ve always loved the Coaches and the dynamic between them all. So, when I was asked, I was over the moon.

"And I have to say that the experience has actually completely surpassed my expectations in every way.

"I’ve fallen in love with everybody who works on the show and the children have impressed me in so many ways."

Presented by Emma Willis just like the adult version, The Voice Kids is open to talented young soloists and duos between the ages of seven and 14.

The first stage is, as always on The Voice, is the blind auditions.

The youngsters perform to a live band headed by music director David Tench, singing to the backs of the coaches: Will, Pixie, Danny and, new coach for 2021, Melanie C.

If the coaches like what they hear, they can spin around to select a contestant for their team of four singers. If more than one coach turns, it's up to the act to pick which team to join.

Unlike in the adult show, if the coaches don't press their buzzer their chairs will still turn so they can give feedback and encouragement.

Those that make it onto a team then head into the grand final where the public will pick the winner.

The Voice UK Kids 2021 airs at 7:30PM on ITV Monday, 27 December - Wednesday, 29 December.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up on ITV Hub.