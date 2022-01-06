The Apprentice applications are now open for you to become a candidate in the next series.

The latest run starts this week but already you can apply now to be on The Apprentice series 17.

To date Apprentice boss Lord Sugar has given out close to £3 million to fledgling businesses and another £250,000 investment will be up for grabs soon.

With the boardroom doors set to open once again, the application process is now OPEN for you to apply for those over 18.

If your application is successful you will be invited to attend an interview in the new year so keep your diary free!

The successful candidate will set up a new business which will be owned jointly (50/50) with Lord Sugar, and receive a life-changing initial investment worth up to £250,000.

As well as a good business idea, you need to be of 18 years or over, legally entitled to work in the UK without restriction and of course ready to face Lord Sugar in the boardroom.

If you think you've got what it takes, then the process starts here: To apply for The Apprentice, visit www.bbc.co.uk/apprentice .

Auditions will take place throughout February 2022 with producers encouraging applications for everyone, ensuring that reasonable adjustments to the application process and filming of the programme are considered.

It was Carina Lepore who won The Apprentice's latest series back in 2019 before the pandemic took hold.

She and her baking business received a £250,000 business investment and 50/50 partnership with multi-millionaire business mogul Lord Sugar.

Carina joined a long list of winners including 2017's double champions Sarah Lynn and James White, Sian Gabbidon, Alana Spencer, Mark Wright, Dr Leah Totton, Ricky Martin and Thomas Pellereau.

All of their businesses now has its £250,000 cash injection, could yours be next?

If you prefer to just sit at home and watch it all unfold on TV, the current series of The Apprentice airs Thursday nights at 9PM on BBC One.

An air date for Series 17 will be announced in due course.