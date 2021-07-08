England's Euro 2020 semi-final match watched by over 27 million

A record audience of 27.6 million people watched England's Euro 2020 semi-final last night.

A 2-1 victory over Denmark in extra time saw England into the final on Sunday night.

The match at Wembley last night peaked with 27.6 million viewers across ITV, ITV Hub and STV, making it the most-watched football match ever shown on one channel.

The one-minute peak figure, calculated across TV and other smart devices including phones and laptops, also gives ITV’s England major tournaments coverage the three biggest ever single channel football match audiences, with 27.5 million tuning in for England's defeat by Croatia in the 2018 World Cup and 26 million for England v Argentina in 1998.

ITV say the figures make the match the biggest peak football audience ever (excluding shared broadcasts) and the biggest peak for any genre since the 2012 Olympics.

The match averaged 23.9 million viewers with an average of 16.7 million watching the complete coverage between 6:30PM and 11:30PM.

The coverage also totalled a record 11 million streams across ITV Hub (10.5 million) and STV Player (0.5 million).

The Euro 2020 final will air this Sunday night on both ITV and BBC (as well as BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub) with coverage starting at 6:30PM for a kick off at 8PM UK time.

It will be England's first major final since 1966.