England and Scotland match sees peak audience of 20 million on ITV

A peak audience of more than 20 million viewers tuned in to watch England and Scotland face off in Euro 2020 last night.

The match between the two home nations also broke streaming records for the channel.

ITV say their coverage of England and Scotland's draw at Wembley on Friday peaked with 20 million viewers and a 79% share across ITV and STV, becoming the most-watched match of the tournament so far.

The match set a new broadcaster streaming record with 4.8 million streams across ITV Hub and STV Player.

With a 20 million one-minute peak, the game becomes the most-watched football match since ITV's exclusive coverage of England's World Cup semi-final against Croatia in 2018 drew a peak of 27.5 million viewers.

The match coverage (from kick off to final whistle), which saw both Gareth Southgate and Steve Clarke's teams play out a tense goalless draw, was watched by an average of 18.4 million viewers/a 74% share of viewing across ITV and STV.

Live coverage of the tournament continues on ITV today with Portugal v Germany from 4PM.

Meanwhile England and Scotland will next play on 22 June against Croatia and Czech Republic respectively. Tomorrow (20 June) sees Wales face Italy.