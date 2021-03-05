Catchphrase records highest ever viewing figures

Catchphrase has recorded its highest-ever viewing figures on ITV.

The fifth series of Celebrity Catchphrase, which concluded on Saturday (27 February), was the most-watched series of the show ever.

Advertisements

Hosted by Stephen Mulhern, an average audience of 5.1 million viewers tuned in across its eight-week run to watch guests including Mo Gilligan, Naga Munchetty, Emily Atack and Richard Ayoade.

The series enjoyed an audience share of 26% which is the highest of any series featuring either celebrity or civilian contestants since the show’s launch in 2013.

Four of the programme’s best-performing episodes of all time featured in the latest series, with the 6 February episode recording the highest peak audience of 8.8 million viewers.

ITV previously revealed it had ordered a bumper new series of the show with 13 episodes - the biggest since its launch in 2013.

They will air as part of the autumn/winter schedule in 2021.

Gary Chippington, Creative Director of Entertainment at programme makers STV Studios, said: “Celebrity Catchphrase has become a much-loved staple of Saturday nights for so many viewers over recent years, but the response to our latest series really has exceeded all expectations.

“We’re delighted that, eight years down the line, the show is entertaining more people than ever before, and we’re looking forward to building on this success with a bumper new run later in the year.”