I'm A Celebrity viewing figures top 11 million as winner is crowned

A peak audience of more than 10 million viewers watched the I'm A Celebrity 2020 final.

A high of 10.7 million viewers were watching on ITV last night as the 2020 series came to an end.

An average audience of 9.7m [45 per cent of TV viewers] watched the show, presented live from Gwrych Castle in Wales, an increase of 600,000 on last year's series.

More than 2 million [2.1m] 16-34 year olds tuned in, over two thirds [68 per cent] of younger viewers watching TV, which was two percentage points higher than last year. The 2019 I'm a Celebrity Final was watched by an overall audience peak of 10.2m.

For consolidated viewing, which includes catch-up and online, so far this series, across the first eleven episodes, I'm A Celebrity is averaging 11.7m TV viewers with a 44 per cent share.

It is up year-on-year by 0.8m viewers and two percentage audience share points. It has an additional 0.3m viewers on Non TV devices, taking the total average audience up to 12.0m viewers.

In the results it was Giovanna Fletcher who won I'm A Celebrity, crowned the first ever Queen of the Castle.

Vernon Kay finished in third place and Jordan North was runner up.

I'm A Celebrity...A Castle Story airs at 8PM on ITV on Sunday 13 December.