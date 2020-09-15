RATINGS! Des launches to 5.4 million viewers on ITV

New ITV drama Des launched to 5.4 million viewers on Monday night.

The new three-part series becomes ITV's biggest drama launch of 2020 and the biggest drama launch on the channel since Cleaning Up in 2019.

Advertisements

The first episode on Monday, September 14, averaged 5.4 million viewers peaked with 5.9 million and was watched by almost a third of all viewers [32 per cent] across its slot.

ITV has three of the top five most watched drama launches this year: Together with Des, the first episodes of Quiz (5.3 million) and Van Der Valk (5.2 million) are also ranked in the top five by overnight audience.

Des continues tonight, Tuesday 15 September, and concludes tomorrow, Wednesday 16 September on ITV.

You can also watch online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

The new three-part series follows the arrest and trial of serial killer Dennis Nilsen, known as Des.

Written by Luke Neal and developed by Luke Neal and Lewis Arnold, the drama is based on material from the book Killing for Company by Brian Masters, which focuses on one of the most infamous cases in UK criminal history, that of serial killer Dennis Nilsen.

Dennis Nilsen is played by David Tennant with Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay played by Daniel Mays and biographer Brian Masters played by Jason Watkins.

Picture: ITV