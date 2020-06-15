The Salisbury Poisonings scores huge ratings on BBC One

The first instalment of The Salisbury Poisonings was seen by over 7 million viewers on BBC One.

The Salisbury Poisonings is a new three-part drama about the 2018 Salisbury Novichok poisonings.

The opening episode last night (Sunday June 14th) was watched by an overnight audience of 7.2 million. It was the most watched show of the day and the biggest overnight launch of a new drama across all channels since The Musketeers in 2014.

You can catch up with The Salisbury Poisonings now on BBC iPlayer here where all three episodes are available.

Alternatively, the series continues on TV tonight (Monday June 15th) and tomorrow (Tuesday June 16th) at 9PM on BBC One.

The drama tells the remarkable story of how ordinary people and public services reacted to a crisis on their doorstep, displaying extraordinary heroism as their city became the focus of an unprecedented national emergency.

The Salisbury Poisonings captures the bravery, resilience and, in some cases, personal tragedy of the unsuspecting locals, who faced a situation of unimaginable horror so close to home.