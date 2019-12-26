Gavin & Stacey was the most watched show on Christmas Day 2019 according to the overnight viewing figures.

The BBC One sitcom aired a one-hour special some ten years since it was last on air.

With an incredible 11.6 million viewers tuning in, the one-off episode was the biggest Christmas TV rating of the decade across all channels (since 2008).

The overnight figures show that BBC One scored eight of the top ten most watched shows with specials of Michael McIntyre's Big Show, Strictly Come Dancing, Mrs Brown's Boys and Call The Midwife all seeing big viewing figures.

According to the BBC, BBC One had its biggest Christmas Day share of the decade for 16-34s. For young audiences we had the top nine programmes and grew volume of 16-34s year-on-year and Gavin and Stacey is the biggest show for 16-34’s this year (overnight).

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, said: “Christmas Day on BBC One brought the nation together and entertained them in their millions with the much anticipated return of Gavin & Stacey taking the top spot in 2019, and making it the biggest in a decade.

"We delivered something for everyone with the seven most popular programmes that cap off an incredible year for BBC One celebrating British talent and creativity.”

On ITV, Coronation Street was the most watched show of the night with a dramatic shooting storyline securing 4.5 million viewers, just ahead of fellow ITV soap Emmerdale.

Christmas Day's Top 10 Shows

1. Gavin & Stacey (BBC One) - 11.6 million viewers

2. The Queen's Christmas Broadcast (BBC One) - 6.4 million viewers

3. Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special (BBC One) - 5.5 million viewers

4. EastEnders (BBC One) - 5.5 million viewers

5. Michael McIntyre's Big Christmas Show (BBC One) - 5.2 million viewers

6. Call The Midwife Christmas Special (BBC One) - 5.2 million viewers

7. Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special (BBC One) - 4.6 million viewers

8. Coronation Street (ITV) - 4.5 million viewers

9. Emmerdale (ITV) - 4.1 million viewers

10. Finding Dory (BBC One) - 4 million viewers