BBC to air new Pride and Prejudice drama The Other Bennet Sister

In exciting news for Jane Austen fans, the BBC has commissioned The Other Bennet Sister, a fresh ten-part drama based on the novel by Janice Hadlow.

Produced by Cardiff-based indie company Bad Wolf, best known for His Dark Materials and Industry, the series will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

It marks a significant first for Sarah Quintrell, who wrote the adaptation in her debut TV drama series.

The new show offers a twist on a familiar story, this time focusing on Mary Bennet, the often-overlooked middle sister from Pride and Prejudice.

While Elizabeth Bennet’s intelligence and wit have long been celebrated, The Other Bennet Sister turns its attention to Mary, whose awkwardness, anxiety, and bookish nature left her in the shadows.

But in this new adaptation, Mary isn’t content to be ignored.

Screenwriter Sarah Quintrell said: “I’m thrilled to be telling the story of Mary – the other Bennet sister – exploring what it is to come of age when you’re the odd one out. It’s a joy to be adapting Janice Hadlow’s brilliant take on such a beloved classic with the team at Bad Wolf, and to have found our home at the BBC.

“I grew up (an awkward, anxious teen, getting everything wrong…) watching the BBC’s wonderful Austen adaptations. It’s the stuff every writer dreams of and I can’t wait to bring this beautiful story to screen – not least, for all the Marys out there.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: “The BBC’s Pride and Prejudice will forever be a classic moment in television history, and it’s incredibly exciting to return to Jane Austen’s irresistible world and go even further than before – this time in the footsteps of The Other Bennet Sister, Mary.

“We fell in love with Sarah’s adaptation because it’s a true underdog story packed full of heart, wit and charm, and a chance to explore Austen in a playful, original and heartfelt way.”