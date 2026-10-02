Pilgrimage Reveals Celebrity Line-Up For Ninth Series

Seven famous faces have set off on a brand-new adventure together, but the BBC is keeping one major detail secret for now.

We know they’ll be following an ancient pilgrim route, although exactly where that journey will take them won’t be revealed until closer to the series.

Pilgrimage returns for its ninth series with broadcaster Janet Ellis and TV personality Ferne McCann among the new group.

Content creator and comedian Shabaz Ali is also taking part, alongside YouTuber Jay Foreman.

Comedian and former politician Mhairi Black will join actor Nina Wadia on the journey, while comedian and artist Leigh Francis completes the seven-person line-up.

The group comes from a range of different faiths and beliefs, which will form an important part of the conversations they have along the way.

Ellis says she wants to step away from her busy life and bring herself “into focus,” while McCann hopes the experience will deepen her Christian faith.

Francis has a slightly different reason for signing up, explaining that since turning 50 he has started saying yes to more adventures.

As they make their way along the mystery route, we’ll see the group discuss their beliefs and learn more about each other while facing the demands of the journey itself.

Pilgrimage series nine will arrive on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in spring 2027, with the location and route still under wraps.