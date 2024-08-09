Piers Morgan has put himself forward for the latest version of Strictly Come Dancing.

The broadcaster says he is ready to “bring back the sparkle” following weeks of tabloid headlines about the BBC One ballroom competition.

Piers shared: “My idea of utter hell would be dancing whilst stone-cold sober on live television in front of millions of people.

“That’s why I once turned down $250,000 to appear as a contestant on Dancing With The Stars, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing.”

However the former Britain’s Got Talent judge said he was prepared to “save the day” with Strictly coming under attack from previous contestants.

Writing in The Sun, Piers complained: “We’re getting all these whiny brats crawling out of the woodwork to bleat about how mean and nasty their dancers were.

“Most of them said nothing publicly at the time and milked all the huge attention that came their way for big financial gain and enhanced celebrity status.

“But they seem intent on wrecking the magic of the show that made them richer and more famous, and which is beloved by so many millions of Britons. And I’ve had enough of it.”

Piers concluded: “Memo to Strictly Come Dancing execs: given the snowflake virus is now threatening your sparkly show’s existence, I’m prepared to save the day by being a contestant but only on one condition: that whoever trains me is so tough, brutal and uncompromising that I win.”

Whether BBC bosses are keen on taking up Piers on his offer remains to be seen.

Strictly Come Dancing will return for its landmark 20th year this autumn.

Those on the line up include Olympian Sam Quek, Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles, reality star Pete Wicks, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick and comedian Chris McCausland