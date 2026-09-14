Philomena Cunk Is Finally Back With A Brand-New BBC Series

A familiar face is heading back to our screens with another very serious investigation, and this time she’s turning her attention to more than a century of movies and asking the questions nobody else thought to ask.

Diane Morgan returns as Philomena Cunk for Cunk on Cinema, a new three-part series coming soon to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with the first picture showing Cunk getting to grips with life behind the camera on a Los Angeles studio backlot.

This time she’ll attempt to explain the entire history of cinema, from the invention of the camera through to the arrival of CGI, while also looking at where movies could be heading next.

There’s a huge group of experts brave enough to face her questions, with director Michael Bay appearing alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, while film critics Mark Kermode and Helen O’Hara will also take part; Daniel Pemberton joins Steven E. de Souza, with Mark Cousins and Jim Al-Khalili among the many other contributors.

The series comes from Charlie Brooker and the team behind previous Cunk specials, following Cunk on Earth and Cunk on Life, as Philomena once again tries to make sense of a subject with help from people who actually know what they’re talking about.

We don’t have an exact launch date yet, but Cunk on Cinema is officially coming soon to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, before becoming available on Netflix outside the UK and Ireland.