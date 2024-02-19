Olly Murs could be replaced by a duo on The Voice UK

After the departure of Olly Murs from The Voice UK, the show could be about to get its first ever DUO as a coach.

Fans have been left wondering who could possibly fill the void left by the singer since he announced his exit last year.

However, it seems that Olly will not be replaced by a single star.

Sources reveal that show bosses are considering a novel approach by bringing in famous duos to join the coaching panel. The move would introduce a ‘spinning sofa’ to accompany the iconic red chairs, marking a significant shake-up in the show’s format.

Olly Murs

A source told The Sun newspaper: “This marks an exciting new change for the show that will shake up the format and keep it fresh as it moves into a new era.

“Having a famous duo is an exciting new concept which means the coaches will be able to support more groups who audition.”

Discussions are underway with various potential duos, including those who have performed together, are close friends, have been part of girl or boy bands, or are producer/talent combinations.

While it would be a first for The Voice UK, international versions of the shows have featured duos before, such as twins Joel And Benji on The Voice Australia.

Meanwhile it’s been reported that country music superstar Leann Rimes is reportedly in the final stages of discussions to replace Anne-Marie.

Will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones are both expected to return to the show.

Emma Willis is set to return as host for her 11th season, continuing her role since taking over from Holly Willoughby in 2014.

Olly revealed last year that his exit was not of his own accord.

He confessed: “It’s a bit of a shock, to be honest. I didn’t really expect that to come.”

The hitmaker went on to express his disappointment and surprise, saying, “But I don’t want to sit here like other artists might, and shine and gloss this up and say, ‘It was my decision.’ I don’t want to do that.”