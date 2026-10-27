Nicola Coughlan and Joe Cole Star In New Channel 4 Drama

We have a new Channel 4 drama trailer to watch, with two familiar faces leading a story about the pressures women face in their lives.

Nicola Coughlan and Joe Cole star in I Am Helen, the latest chapter in the I Am series from writer and director Dominic Savage.

Watch the trailer below…

This time, Coughlan also helped shape the story with Savage, giving her a role in its creation as well as its cast.

If you know her from Bridgerton or Derry Girls, this gives you another role to look out for beyond those shows.

Cole, whose past work includes Peaky Blinders and Gangs of London, joins her in the new drama.

We are getting two parts, each an hour long, when I Am Helen airs on Channel 4.

The story looks at the demands placed on women and how power can shape their relationships, with the focus kept on a female point of view.

It follows three earlier I Am series, which have explored the personal lives of women through separate stories.

Among those earlier chapters was I Am Ruth, starring Kate Winslet, which won two BAFTAs.

For those of us coming to I Am for the first time, the series brings different women to the centre of each story rather than following one lead throughout.

Savage created the series and returns as both writer and director for Helen, with Me+You Productions making the new drama.