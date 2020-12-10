Netflix has announced a special concert documentary film featuring Ariana Grande.

ariana grande: excuse me, i love you follows the Grammy-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter around the globe on her sold out 2019 Sweetener World Tour.

The film will be released on Netflix in the UK on 21 December, 2020 at 8:00 AM GMT.

The one-off special will capture the spectacular performances of the hits that have burned up the charts, as well as exclusive, never-before-seen footage of the internationally-beloved superstar at home and on the road with her dancers and band.

Netflix adds: "The film offers an exclusive peek at the many facets of the passionate, raw, and always real artist and provides backstage access to the pre-show rehearsals, iconic styling, and the intimate and emotional moments that are the reason for the special connection she has with her fans."

Ariana said on social media of the film: "releasing this as a love letter to u all, in celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years.

"i know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years… jesus lol) but i just wanted to thank u all for showing me more in this lifetime already than i ever dreamed of.

"making music and doing all of this has been all i’ve known or fully given myself to consistently for a very long time now. although my heart is looking forward to a change of pace, i wanted to express again just how eternally thankful i am."

She added: "i’ve learned, seen and felt so much. it’s been such an honor to share so much of this life with u."