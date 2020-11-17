Tiny Pretty Things release date, cast and trailer from new Netflix series

Tiny Pretty Things is on its way to Netflix in the UK - here's all you need to know.

The new series is based on the book of the same name by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton.

Netflix describe it as "Black Swan meets Pretty Little Liars", teasing: "When tragedy strikes at Chicago’s most prestigious ballet school, where every dancer is both friend and foe who compete fiercely for coveted roles, it threatens to unravel close friendships and to expose a constellation of secrets that could bring down a world-renowned institution."

Tiny Pretty Things UK Netflix release date

Tiny Pretty Things season 1 will be released on Netflix UK on December 14, 2020 8:00 AM GMT.

All 10 episodes will be available to stream immediately via Netflix UK here.

For now you can watch a first trailer below...

Tiny Pretty Things 2020 cast and spoilers

The season 1 cast features Lauren Holly as Monique, Kylie Jefferson as Neveah, Casimere Jollette as Bette, Daniela Norman as June, Brennan Clost as Shane, Michael Hsu Rosen as Nabil and Damon J. Gillespie as Caleb.

They're joined by Bayardo De Murguia as Ramon, Barton Cowperthwaite as Oren, Tory Trowbridge as Delia, Jess Salgueiro as Isabel and Anna Maiche as Cassie Shore.

As for what we can expect from the show, here's the official synopsis: "Tiny Pretty Things is set in the world of an elite ballet academy and charts the rise and fall of young adults who live far from their homes, each standing on the verge of greatness or ruin.

"As Chicago’s only elite dance school, the Archer School of Ballet serves as the company school for the city’s renowned professional company: City Works Ballet.

"The Archer School is an oasis for an array of dancers: rich and poor, from north and south, and a range of backgrounds.

"Yet they all share a rare talent and passion for dance, a loyal sense of community… and when it comes to their dreams, no Plan B."

Picture: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

