The Umbrella Academy season 3 has been officially announced by Netflix.

The Umbrella Academy is a superhero TV series based on the comic book series of the same name.

Advertisements

The first series debuted on Netflix in 2019 before a second outing was released in July.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 UK Netflix release date

Netflix has confirmed a third series of The Umbrella Academy is on its way, announcing in November: "They're not done yet!

"The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is officially happening!"

Netflix has yet to announce a release date but has said that production will start in February 2021, meaning it's likely the new episodes will drop some time in late 2021 or early 2022.

The third season will again have ten episodes, just like the first two.

For now you can watch seasons 1 and 2 of via Netflix UK here.

The Umbrella Academy cast

Regulars returning to The Umbrella Academy cast for season 3 include Ellen Page as Vanya Hargreeves / The White Violin / Number Seven; Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves / Spaceboy / Number One; David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves / The Kraken / Number Two; Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves / The Rumor / Number Three and Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves / The Séance / Number Four.

They're joined by Aidan Gallagher as The Boy / Number Five; Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts; Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves / The Monocle and Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves / The Horror / Number Six.

Advertisements

Further casting for the third season is to be confirmed.

Picture: Netflix