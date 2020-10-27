The Midnight Sky UK release date, cast and trailer from Netflix movie

The Midnight Sky starring George Clooney is on its way to Netflix - here's all you need to know.

The movie is a film adaptation of 2016 novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton.

As well as starring, George Clooney directs and produces.

The Midnight Sky UK Netflix release date

The Midnight Sky will be released on Netflix UK on Wednesday, December 23 2020 at 8AM BST.

The film will be available to stream via Netflix UK here.

For now, you can watch the first teaser trailer in the video below...

The Midnight Sky UK Netflix cast

The cast will feature George Clooney as Augustine Lofthouse with Felicity Jones as Sully, Kyle Chandler as Mitchell, David Oyelowo as Commander Tom Adewole, Tiffany Boone as Maya, Demián Bichir as Sanchez and Caoilinn Springall as Iris.

Further casting includes Sophie Rundle, Ethan Peck, Tim Russ and Miriam Shor.

A synopsis of the film shares: "This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe."

Picture Credit: Netflix

