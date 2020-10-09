Unsolved Mysteries is back on Netflix for 2020 - from the release date to the next episodes, here's all you need to know.

Unsolved Mysteries is the documentary series which examines unsolved cold cases and unexplained paranormal phenomena.

Originally airing over 500 episodes between 1987 and 2010, Netflix first rebooted the series earlier in 2020 and now more episodes are on the way.

Unsolved Mysteries 2020 Netflix release date

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 will release worldwide on October 19. New series typically go online at 8AM UK time.

There will be six new episodes, joining the first six from Volume 1 which premiered on July 1.

You'll be able to stream the new episodes on Netflix online here where Volume 1 is currently available to stream.

What to expect from Unsolved Mysteries's new episodes

In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries explores more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences.

In the new season, what led to the death of a well-respected political insider? Was an unidentified woman found dead in Oslo, Norway, part of a secret intelligence operation? Did the sudden loss of lives in Japan’s 2011 tsunami result in supernatural encounters?

Perhaps viewers hold vital clues that will help solve these mysteries. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series from the creators of the original docuseries.

For now, you can watch a first look trailer of Unsolved Mysteries season 2 below.