Netflix have announced a brand new documentary movie all about K-pop group Blackpink.

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky will premiere later this year, with Netflix saying the special will reveal the "highs and lows of being a K-pop idol group".

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky UK Netflix release date

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky will be released on Netflix UK on Wednesday, October 14 2020 at 8AM BST.

The film will be available to stream via Netflix here in the UK and worldwide.

Directed by Caroline Suh, director of the Netflix docuseries Salt Fat Acid Heat, and produced by RadicalMedia, the film interweaves exclusive interviews with never-before-seen footage of BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, from their trainee days to the global sensations they are today.

Netflix tease of the special film: "Viewers will get a first look into the recording process of the band’s follow up album, which depicts the highs and lows of being a K-pop idol group, and showcases each member’s incredible talent that when combined, creates the uniquely trailblazing DNA of BLACKPINK.

"The film culminates with their historic 2019 Coachella performance, where BLACKPINK was the first K-pop girl group to take on the Coachella stage."

They added in a Twitter post: "BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — an all-access documentary about one of the world's most popular groups — premieres in your area on October 14!

"Oh and that’s not all ... on October 14, these music icons will also become Netflix profile icons"

