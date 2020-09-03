Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald speaks out about her 'secret' wedding

Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald has spoken out about her 'secret' wedding.

Mary Fitzgerald was seen apparently marrying partner Romain Bonnet on the show - but it was reported they had previously married more than a year earlier.

Appearing on FUBAR Radio, Mary was eager to finally put the gossip to bay and explain what really happened.

She said “Our wedding was absolutely real. We invited all of our friends and family. We didn’t tell anybody.

"We just signed the paper for personal reasons and then we wanted to wait until we could have our real wedding.”

Speaking to hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on Access All Areas, she continued: “Romain’s never been married before. A wedding didn’t mean that much to me. I was happy to just go on a beach in Bali and I tried very hard to do that actually. No cameras, no anything, just our closest friends.”

Added Mary: “Two of my really close friends, Nicole who was the officiant and who signed as the witness, she was trying to get pregnant and then one of my other friends were too, and they can’t go, so I was like, I don’t want to do that.

"And so we just waited until we could plan and do the wedding like we wanted...

"It’s not that big of a deal. They’re like, ‘the show’s fake, this is all fake’. We’re like, what are you talking about? You see all of our family! How can you fake that? That was our wedding! People sign a certificate all the time before they do their actual wedding.”

Meanwhile Mary revealed that season 4 of Selling Sunset has yet to be confirmed.

She explained: “Netflix, they have their own way of doing everything and they have to see ratings, it takes them a certain amount of time and even if we’re all very confident that it’s going to get picked up, it’s done so much better than season one and two, so we’re pretty certain it’s going to but we don’t have the green light just yet.”

"I think season four will be really good if we get picked up.”

And the realtor added: “I think more’s happened since we stopped filming season three than weirdly enough even happened, and that was a lot of stuff going on!”