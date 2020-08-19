Michael McIntyre Netflix special release date and first look

Michael McIntyre's Netflix special is on its way to the streaming service.

The stand up filmed the special called Showman at The London Palladium in March.

Michael McIntyre's Netflix special release date

Netflix has confirmed that the special will be streaming exclusively from Tuesday, September 15. New additions on Netflix usually go online from 8AM.

For now you can watch a first look trailer below...

A synopsis of the show reads: "Multi-award winning comedian Michael McIntyre makes his Netflix Original Stand-up comedy special debut with Michael McIntyre: Showman.

"Fresh off his ‘Big World Tour,’ playing to over 800,000 fans in sold out arenas across the globe, the comedic superstar recalls international encounters like avoiding shark attacks in Australia, New Zealanders’ strange relationship with vowels, the difference between performing for a US audience vs. a British audience, as well as his trademark tales of family life."

Further new series coming to Netflix in September include Katherine Ryan's new show The Duchess, Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father season 4, Ratched, Misfits seasons 1-5 and the debut of Away starring Hilary Swank.

There's also season 9 of Shameless (US), Keeping Up With The Kardashians seasons 3 & 4, Gogglebox series 9-12 and series 8 of Call The Midwife.

Meanwhile new movies include Netflix originals Enola Holmes and The Devil All The Time together with First Man (2018), Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971), Zoolander (2001), Donnie Brasco (1997), Kick-Ass (2010), Watchmen (2009), The Prince of Egypt (1998) and the Johnny English trilogy.

The online streaming service features a number of original shows and movies including The Good Place, Black Mirror, 13 Reasons Why, The Crown, Stranger Things and Bird Box.