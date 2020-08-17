The Devil All The Time UK release date, cast and trailer from Netflix movie

The Devil All The Time starring Tom Holland & Robert Pattinson is on its way to Netflix.

The movie is a film adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock’s 2011 novel of the same name.

Advertisements

The Devil All The Time UK Netflix release date

The Devil All The Time will be released on Netflix UK on Wednesday, September 16 2020 at 8AM BST.

The film will be available to stream via Netflix UK here.

For now, you can watch the first trailer in the video below...

The Devil All The Time UK Netflix cast

The cast will feature Tom Holland as Arvin Russell, Robert Pattinson as Rev. Preston Teagardin and Sebastian Stan as Sheriff Lee Bodecker with Riley Keough and Jason Clarke as Sandy and Carl Henderson

They'll be joined by Bill Skarsgård as Willard Russell, Mia Wasikowska as Helen Hatton, Harry Melling as Roy Laferty, Haley Bennett as Charlotte Russell, Eliza Scanlen as Lenora Laferty and Pokey LaFarge.

A synopsis of the film shares: "In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family.

Advertisements

"Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted.

"Co-starring Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett, and Pokey LaFarge, this suspenseful, finely-woven tale is adapted from Donald Ray Pollock's award-winning novel."

More on: Netflix