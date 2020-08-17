The Duchess release date, cast and trailer from Katherine Ryan's Netflix series

The Duchess is the brand new comedy series on its way to Netflix in the UK - here's all you need to know.

Fresh off her Netflix special In Trouble, Katherine Ryan will Executive Produce, write and star in the series.

The show is tentatively inspired by her life as a fabulous single mother living in London.

The Duchess UK Netflix release date

The Duchess will be released on Netflix UK on Friday, September 11 2020 at 8AM.

All episodes in the first season will be available to stream immediately via Netflix UK here.

For now you can watch a first trailer below...

The Duchess cast and spoilers

Katherine Ryan stars as Katherine with Steen Raskopoulos as her boyfriend, Rory Keenan as her ex and Michelle De Swarte as her friend.

Kate Byrne plays Katherine's daughter Olive with Linda Marlowe, Emer Kenny and Doon Mackichan all also taking up roles in the series.

Season 1 follows Katherine as she debates if she should have a second child with her estranged and troubled baby daddy. It is meant to be a Catastrophe-like single-cam comedy set in London.

