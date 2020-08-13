Million Dollar Beach House release date and trailer from new Netflix series

Million Dollar Beach House is the new real estate reality show coming to Netflix.

If you've already binge-watched Selling Sunset and have been left wanting more, there's good news.

Netflix has announced a brand new series set among the rich set of The Hamptons.

Million Dollar Beach House start date

Million Dollar Beach House will debut on Netflix on Wednesday, August 26. New episodes on Netflix typically premiere at 8AM UK time.

You'll be able to stream the series online here.

For now you can watch a first trailer below...

As for what to expect from the show, Netflix tease: "Million Dollar Beach House is a bird’s eye view into the day-to-day life of the Hampton’s youngest and most exclusive group of real estate agents, documenting their private lives and posh coastline listings.

"With 2,500 realtors working the Hamptons market, earning a listing is fierce competition. Nest Seekers reps to-die-for, multi-million-dollar properties and not without personal drama between agents.

"Throughout the series, five brokers hustle from Memorial Day to Labor Day to buy and sell properties for their clients.

"From appeasing sellers who are unhappy with home staging to cutthroat open houses where agents are going after each other’s clients, Million Dollar Beach House has all the views, all the schmooze, and brokers with a lot to lose."

