Selling Sunset season 3 is currently on Netflix - but is it scripted or real?

Selling Sunset is the hit reality series set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, following the city's most successful realtors who all work under the same roof at the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.

Season 3 dropped on Netflix in August just a couple of months after season 2 which arrived earlier this year.

But is it a real show or is it scripted?

Cast member Jason Oppenheim told the Metro the truth: "There’s nothing that’s scripted, we’re never told to say anything.

"At most, I would say that in some situations, if some things need to be addressed or we’re meeting a client or something, we’ll be asked to wait to make sure if we get everything on camera, but that’s certainly not scripted."

Amanza Smith added on the claims that Selling Sunset is fake: "Every time someone asks me that, I laugh because I think to myself, if we were instructed and given a script on all of this, we would all have Oscars."

You an stream Selling Sunset via Netflix UK here where the full three seasons are currently available.

Netflix tease of the latest eight episode season: "Big changes come to The Oppenheim Group as a major sale closes, the agents consider career moves, and one broker faces a very public breakup."

Alongside Jason and Amanza, cast on season 3 include Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Young, Davina Potratz and Romain Bonnet.

Selling Sunset first premiered in 2019.

A fourth series is to be confirmed.

