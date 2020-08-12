Away UK release date, cast and trailer from new Netflix drama

Away is the new drama series heading to Netflix in the UK - here's all you need to know.

Netflix describes Away as a "thrilling, emotional drama on an epic scale that celebrates the incredible advancements humans can achieve and the personal sacrifices they must make along the way."

Advertisements

It follows a team of astronauts as they head out on the first mission to Mars.

Away UK Netflix release date

Away will be released on Netflix UK on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 8:00 AM BST.

All 10 episodes will be available to stream immediately via Netflix UK here.

You can watch a first trailer below...

Away 2020 cast and spoilers

The cast of Away features:

Hilary Swank as Emma Green

Ato Essandoh as Kwesi

Mark Ivanir as Misha

Ray Panthaki as Ram

Vivian Wu as Yu

Talitha Bateman as Alexis Logan

Josh Charles as Matt Logan

As for what to expect from the series, Netflix teases: "As American astronaut Emma Green (Hilary Swank) prepares to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars, she must reconcile her decision to leave behind her husband (Josh Charles) and teenage daughter (Talitha Bateman) when they need her the most.

Advertisements

"As the crew's journey into space intensifies, their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex. Away shows that sometimes to reach for the stars, we must leave home behind."

Picture: Netflix

More on: Away Netflix