The Rain recap season 1 and 2 ahead of third and final series

With The Rain season 3, recap the first two seasons of the Netflix hit right here (in English!)

Danish apocalyptic series The Rain launched its first season on Netflix in 2018.

Advertisements

It tells the story of two siblings who join a band of young survivors seeking safety - and answers - Six years after a brutal virus wipes out most of Scandinavia's population.

Now a third and final series on its way, launching tomorrow morning (Thursday, August 6) at 8AM on UK time.

If you're in need of a recap of what went down in season 1 an 2, Netflix has you covered...

The Rain season 3 will have six episodes which will be available to stream immediately via Netflix UK here.

Advertisements

The cast for the final outing will include Alba August (Simone), Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen (Rasmus), Mikkel Boe Følsgaard (Martin), Sonny Lindberg (Jean), Lukas Løkken (Patrick), Clara Rosager (Sarah), Evin Ahmad (Kira), Nathalie Madueño (Fie), and Johannes Kuhnke (Sten).

Meanwhile joining for the last episodes will be Rex Leonard (Daniel), Cecilia Loffredo (Luna), Henrik Birch (Lars) and Annemette Andersen (Trine).

As for what we can expect in series 3, Netflix tease: "The Rain season 3 will pick up where the second season left off. Years after the rain decimated the population of Scandinavia, Simone and Rasmus find themselves at odds on how to save humanity.

"Rasmus wants to infect everyone with the same beta version of the virus that turned him into a superhuman, while Simone insists that there must be a cure. Will they manage to put their differences aside in order to do the right thing?"

You can watch a trailer from The Rain season 3 below...