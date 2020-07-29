Watch The Umbrella Academy season 2's opening scene right now

The Umbrella Academy season 2 is on its way to Netflix - and you can watch the first scene right now.

The Umbrella Academy is a superhero TV series based on the comic book series of the same name.

Advertisements

The first series debuted on Netflix in 2019 and now a second outing launches in the UK this Friday, July 31 2020 at 8AM BST.

Before then, watch an explosive opening scene from The Umbrella Academy season 2 right now below...

Season two of The Umbrella Academy will be made of ten episodes which will be available to stream immediately via Netflix UK here.

Advertisements

The Umbrella Academy cast features Ellen Page as Vanya Hargreeves / The White Violin / Number Seven; Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves / Spaceboy / Number One; David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves / The Kraken / Number Two; Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves / The Rumor / Number Three and Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves / The Séance / Number Four.

They're joined by Aidan Gallagher as The Boy / Number Five; Cameron Britton as Hazel; Mary J. Blige as Cha-Cha; Adam Godley and Ken Hall; Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves / The Monocle and Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves / The Horror / Number Six.

Meanwhile, joining for the second season are Ritu Arya as Lila; Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond; and Marin Ireland as Sissy.

As for what the new episodes have in store, here's what Netflix has to say: "Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right - the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960.

"Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which - spoiler alert! - turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?).

Advertisements

"Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything."

The first season of The Umbrella Academy is streaming on Netflix now.