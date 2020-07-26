The Kissing Booth 3 has been confirmed by Netflix and a first look has been revealed.

Fresh from the release of The Kissing Booth 2 on Friday, NEtflix has confirmed a third movie is on the way.

The films form part of the The Kissing Booth franchise which is based on Beth Reekles' original book of the same name.

Following the news of The Kissing Booth 3, Netflix released a first look clip which you can watch below...

The Kissing Booth 3 was filmed alongside the first movie.

It will be set in the summer before Elle heads to college having been accepted into both Harvard and Berkeley.

Although there is no exact release date just yet, Netflix has announced the movie will drop in 2021.

It's expected much of the cast will return to reprise their roles for the third instalment.

The recent sequel welcomed back Joey King as Shelly "Elle" Evans, Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn, Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn.

Further casting for the sequel includes Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Chloe, Taylor Perez as Marco, Molly Ringwald as Mrs. Flynn, Meganne Young as Rachel, Morné Visser as Mr. Flynn, Bianca Bosch as Olivia, Carson White as Brad Evans and Tyler Chaney as Stunts.

For now, you can watch The Kissing Booth 1 and 2 on Netflix here.