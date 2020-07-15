Snowpiercer season 2 trailer and rumoured release date on Netflix

Netflix has dropped a first trailer for season 2 of Snowpiercer.

The new TV series is based on the 2013 film of the same name, directed by Bong Joon-ho (Parasite).

Advertisements

Airing on TNT in the United States, the series made its premiere in the UK in May.

Fresh from the dramatic end of the first season (which we won't spoil), a second series has already been confirmed.

Netflix this week dropped the very first trailer below...

As for when Snowpiercer season 2 will be released, no date has been officially confirmed just yet.

Advertisements

Rumour has it that new episodes will drop sometime in summer 2021 but a lot will depend on the ongoing pandemic.

For now, all ten episodes of Snowpiercer's debut series are available to watch online here

The first series is led by Jennifer Connelly as Melanie Cavill and Daveed Diggs as Andre Layton.

They're joined by Mickey Sumner as Bess Till, Alison Wright as Ruth Wardell, Iddo Goldberg as Bennett, Susan Park as Jinju, Katie McGuinness as Josie Wellstead, Sam Otto as John "Oz" Osweiller, Sheila Vand as Zarah, Mike O'Malley as Roche, Annalise Basso as L.J. Folger, Jaylin Fletcher as Miles, Sasha Frolova as Pixi Aariak, Benjamin Haigh as Fergus McConnell, Roberto Urbina as Avi, Lena Hall as Sayori, Rowan Blanchard as Alexandra and Steven Ogg as Pike.

Also appearing are Timothy V. Murphy as Commander Grey, Happy Anderson as Dr. Henry Klimpt, Jonathan Lloyd Walker as Big John Aleks Paunovic as Bojan Boscovic, Shaun Toub as Terence, Kerry O'Malley as Lilah Folger, Aaron Glenane as The Last Australian, Fiona Vroom as Miss Gillies and Chelsea Harris as Sykes.

Advertisements

Netflix teased of series 2: "Snowpiercer has now aired all episodes of season 1, but that was only the start of the story. Season 2 is coming down the track, with some similar faces staying on board and some new ones joining the train.

"This exclusive teaser for season 2 hints at what is to come, including an appearance from Sean Bean himself."

More on: Snowpiercer Netflix