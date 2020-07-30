The Umbrella Academy recap season 1 ahead of season 2 coming to Netflix

Recap season 1 of The Umbrella Academy ahead of its return to Netflix this Friday.

The Umbrella Academy is a superhero TV series based on the comic book series of the same name.

The first series debuted on Netflix in 2019 and now a second outing is on the way, starting July 31 at 8AM UK time.

Before then, the cast has got together for a recap of the first season to bring you up to speed before the new episodes drop.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 will be released on Netflix UK on Friday, July 31 2020 at 8AM BST.

Season two will have ten episodes which will be available to stream immediately via Netflix UK here where the first season is currently available to watch online.

As for what we can expect in series 2, Netflix tease: "Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right - the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960.

"Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which - spoiler alert! - turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?).

"Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything. "