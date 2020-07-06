The Kissing Booth 2 release date, trailer and plot revealed as sequel comes to Netflix

The Kissing Booth 2 is on its way to Netflix - from the UK release date to trailer, here's all you need to know.

Based on the novel The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance by Beth Reekles, The Kissing Booth 2 is a sequel to the 2018 The Kissing Booth film based on Reekles' original book of the same name.

The Kissing Booth 2 UK release date and time

The Kissing Booth 2 will be released on Netflix in the UK on Friday, July 24, 2020.

The sequel will premiere 8:00 AM BST.

For now, you can watch a first look trailer below...

The cast will welcome back Joey King as Shelly "Elle" Evans, Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn, Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn.

Further casting for the sequel includes Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Chloe, Taylor Perez as Marco, Molly Ringwald as Mrs. Flynn, Meganne Young as Rachel, Morné Visser as Mr. Flynn, Bianca Bosch as Olivia, Carson White as Brad Evans and Tyler Chaney as Stunts.

A synopsis of the film from Netflix shares: "Elle Evans (Joey King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year.

"She'll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez).

"When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs."

The sequel will be directed and written by Vince Marcello who was also at the helm of the first movie.