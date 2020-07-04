Sex Education series 3 release date as production begins to resume

Sex Education series 3 is on its way to Netflix - here's all we know so far.

The British comedy drama premiered in 2019 with eight episodes and was a huge hit.

Season 2 followed in January 2020 and shortly after series 3 was confirmed.

When is Sex Education season 3 released?

Production for Season 3 of Sex Education was originally due to begin in the Spring but the ongoing global health crisis meant that wasn't possible.

As of July, the current plan is for filming to begin in August (via Deadline). It's hoped that the show will still be able to premiere on Netflix in the first half of 2021. Past series have launched in January.

For now, seasons 1 and 2 of Netflix are available to stream online here.

The series follows Otis Milburn, whose mother works as a sex therapist. In Season 1, Otis set up a sex advice business together with fellow student Maeve to help their peers with sexual problems.

Season 2 picks up with Otis in a relationship with Ola, while still having feelings for Maeve. Elsewhere, his mother Jean is dealing with her own romance with handyman Jakob.

The cast features Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, Gillian Anderson as Dr Jean F. Milburn, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong, Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley and Connor Swindells as Adam Groff

Further cast are Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti, Alistair Petrie as Mr Groff, Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews, Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs and Chaneil Kular as Anwar.

Season 2 welcomed a number of new cast members including Anne-Marie Duff as Erin Wiley, Sami Outalbali as Rahim, Chinenye Ezeudu as Vivienne "Viv" Odusanya and George Robinson as Isaac.

Netflix previously shared a very first teaser of Sex Education Season 3 in the video below.