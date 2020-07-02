Netflix has shared an official video of the standout song Husavik (My Home Town) from their new movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

The comedy film stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as a pair of Icelandic singers who are attempting to represent their country in Eurovision.

Husavik - My Home Town is the half-English half-Icelandic ballad banger as performed by Fire Saga (Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell) in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Although performed on screen by Rachel McAdams, the female singing voice is actually provided by Swedish vocalist Molly My Marianne Sandén.

You can watch the official video below...

The Story Of Fire Saga was released on Netflix UK on Friday, June 26 2020 and can be streamed online via Netflix here.

A synopsis of the movie shares: "When aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world's biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for."

Leading the cast are Will Ferrell as Lars Erickssong and Rachel McAdams as Sigrit Ericksdottir.

They're joined by Pierce Brosnan as Erick Erickssong, Dan Stevens as Alexander Lemtov, Demi Lovato as Katiana with UK Eurovision royalty Graham Norton making a cameo appearance as himself.

Watch the trailer from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga below...