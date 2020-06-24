Lucifer season 6 confirmed by Netflix - but it'll be the final season

Lucifer has been confirmed for a sixth and final season by Netflix.

Lucifer follows the Devil who, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for Los Angeles where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD punish criminals.

Netflix picked up the show from season four after it was originally cancelled in the US.

Ahead of season five's debut this summer, season six is now confirmed.

Netflix tweeted this week (June 23): "The devil made us do it. #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final."

Season 5 of Lucifer will be released on Netflix here in the UK on Friday, August 21 2020.

The first half of 16 episodes will be available to stream immediately with the remaining half of season 5 to follow at the later date.

For now, you can watch Lucifer on Netflix here.

The cast is led by Tom Ellis in the title role of Lucifer Morningstar.

He's joined by Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D. B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Scarlett Estevez, Rachael Harris, Tricia Helfer, Aimee Garcia and Inbar Lavi.

