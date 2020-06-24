Lucifer season 5 UK release date and cast as show returns to Netflix

Lucifer season 5 is on its way to Netflix in the UK - here's all you need to know.

The TV series made its debut in 2016 on Fox in the US but was picked up by Netflix after originally being cancelled.

Now the first half of a brand new series is on its way to Netflix this summer.

Lucifer season 5 UK Netflix release date

Lucifer season 5 will be released on Netflix UK on Friday, August 21 2020. New shows on Netflix typically go online at 8AM.

The first half of 16 episodes will be available to stream immediately via Netflix UK here. The remaining episodes will be released at a later date to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, a sixth and final series has already been confirmed to go into production.

Lucifer 2020 cast

Lucifer follows the Devil who, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD punish criminals.

The cast is led by Tom Ellis in the title role of Lucifer Morningstar.

He's joined by Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, Kevin Alejandro as Detective Daniel "Dan" Espinoza, D. B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen "Maze" Smith, Scarlett Estevez as Beatrice "Trixie" Espinoza, Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, Tricia Helfer as Charlotte Richards / "Mum", Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Inbar Lavi as Eve.

They tweeted this week (June 23): "The devil made us do it. #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final."

You can watch Lucifer season 4 on Netflix here.

Picture: Courtesy of Netflix.

