The Baby-Sitters Club UK release date and cast as revival comes to Netflix

The Baby-Sitters Club's new series is on its way to Netflix in the UK - here's all you need to know.

The Baby-Sitters Club is a reboot of the 1990 TV series based on Ann M. Martin's children's novel series of the same name.

The series will be produced by the books' original author Ann M. Martin, who also wrote the original TV series in the 90s.

The Baby-Sitters Club UK Netflix release date

The Baby-Sitters Club 2020 will be released on Netflix UK on Friday, July 3 at 8AM.

All episodes will be available to stream immediately via Netflix UK here.

The season has ten episodes.

The Baby-Sitters Club 2020 cast

The cast will be led by Sophie Grace as Kristy Thomas, Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier, Momona Tanada as Claudia Kishi, Shay Rudolph as Stacey McGill and Xochitl Gomez as Dawn Schafer.

Rounding out the cast, Alicia Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the selfless single-mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of all around good guy Watson Brewer, played by Mark Feuerstein.

A teaser for the series reads: "Netflix’s new series The Baby-Sitters Club is based on the best-selling book series, that follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas, Mary-Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer as five middle-schoolers who start a babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

"Ann M. Martin, the beloved series author and producer on the new series, was the first to conceive the idea of these inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they conceived and bonded through the friendships they forged.

"The adaptation of the contemporary dramedy that continues to champion friendship, female empowerment and entrepreneurship was led by Rachel Shukert (Glow) as showrunner and Lucia Aniello (Broad City) as executive producer and director."

Picture: Courtesy of Netflix