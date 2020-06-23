A sequel to hit 2000 film Chicken Run is coming to Netflix, it's been announced.

The streaming giant revealed today it had picked up a follow up movie to the Aardman Animations feature which first premiered 20 years ago today.

Advertisements

Netflix tweeted: "POULTRY NEWS: Exactly 20 years to the day since the original was released, we can confirm there will be a Chicken Run sequel coming to Netflix!!

"Produced by @aardman, production is expected to begin next year. Eggsellent."

The sequel will follow Ginger, Rocky and their newly hatched daughter Molly as they deal with a new threat putting chicken-kind at risk.

A teaser reads: "Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has finally found her dream - a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world

"But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk - this time, they're breaking in!"

The first Chicken Run movie is currently available on Amazon Prime Video here.

Advertisements

Peter Lord, Aardman Co-Founder and Creative Director, said: "Fans around the world have waited patiently for a sequel idea worthy of Chicken Run so we're delighted to announce, on the 20th anniversary, that we've found the perfect story.

"Netflix feels like the ideal creative partner for this project too: they celebrate the film-maker, which means we can make the film we want to make - the one we really care about - and share it with a global audience."