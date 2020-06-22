Ricky Gervais has ruled out a fourth series of his Netflix show After Life.

Season 2 of the hit series arrived on the streaming service in April with a third season announced in May.

But a fourth season has already been ruled out by After Life creator and star Ricky Gervais.

"I’ve already made my mind up there just won’t be a fourth. You never say never but you put those things out there to make you remember because it’s tempting, it’s very tempting," he told The Sun newspaper. “Studios are tempting, the audience are tempting.

“But there is a lovely old saying that to lead the orchestra you have got to turn your back on the audience, and I think that’s true.

"The audience think they want another one but they don’t know, they’re not sure, so you’ve got to be careful.”

While there may be no fourth season, it has been reported that we may see an After Life Christmas special before season 3 arrives.

“There is such a huge appetite for After Life and it’s got a massive fan base," a source shared with The Sun. "The third series won’t air until 2021 so there is a meeting in the diary to see if Ricky could create the Christmas special.

“It would just be a stand-alone episode, p­ossibly one hour if Ricky thinks it would work."

After Life follows journalist Tony (played by Ricky) who is trying to cope with the death of his wife as a result of breast cancer.

The black comedy has proved a huge hit since its first series with the second season - comprised of six episodes - released on April 24.

You can watch After Life on Netflix here.